Hockey was first introduced to the Olympic programme in London more than a hundred years ago, and a total of 630,000 spectators will see live hockey at the 2012 Games.

Great Britain's men last won gold in the 1988 Games, and one of the star players of that team, Sean Kerly, told BBC Sport how a change of job for his dad led to him playing hockey instead of football.

Hockey is a fast and exciting team sport played by more than 100,000 people in the United Kingdom. The England Hockey,Hockey Wales,Scottish Hockey, and Ulster Hockey websites all provide information about where you can find your local club.

