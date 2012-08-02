Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Italian fencing star Valentina Vezzali won her sixth Olympic gold medal in Thursday's women's team foil final.

Vezzali and team-mates Elisa Di Francisca, Arianna Errigo and substitute Ilaria Salvatori beat defending champions Russia 45-31.

It followed Italy's clean sweep of the medals in the individual event where Di Francisca beat Errigo to gold with Vezzali taking bronze.

South Korea won team bronze by beating France 45-32.

Italy's medal saw 38-year-old Vezzali join fellow fencers Edoardo Mangiarotti and Nedo Nadi on six gold medals

Vezzali gave Italy a strong start, winning the opening contest and Errigo and Di Francisca maintained the momentum to give them a 15-6 advantage after three of the nine contests and they never looked back after that.

Great Britain had lost 42-14 to Italy in the quarter-finals on their way to an eighth-place finish. The GB team of Anna Bentley, Sophie Troiano and Polish-born Natalia Sheppard beat Egypt 45-34 in their preliminary match before losing 43-20 to Poland and 30-21 to Japan.

"It's a personal best to get to the top eight, it was our main goal coming here and we're really happy about doing that," said Bentley.