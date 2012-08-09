Usain Bolt wins 200m to make Olympic athletics history

By Tom FordyceChief sports writer, BBC Sport at the Olympic Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Olympicscomments183

Usain Bolt became the first man to retain both Olympic sprint titles as he led home a gold and green Jamaica clean sweep in the 200m.

Bolt matched Michael Johnson's then world-record time from the Atlanta Games of 19.32 seconds as he held off training partner Yohan Blake in silver and Warren Weir in bronze.

Blake had beaten Bolt at the Jamaican trials, his last race over the distance before London, but the double 100m champion ran a brilliant bend from lane seven to lead by a metre coming into the straight.

Glancing to his left he was aware of Blake closing in a fraction at 150m, but held his form to cross the line with a finger to his lips.

"This is what I wanted and I got it. I'm very proud of myself," the 25-year-old told BBC Sport.

"After a rough season I came out here and did it. I thought the world record was possible. I guess I was fast but not fit enough.

"I could feel my back strain a little bit, so all I did was to keep my form. I'm very dedicated to my work and London meant so much to me."

Blake's 19.44 secs was a season's best, while 22-year-old Weir set a new personal best with 19.84 secs to complete the Jamaican party.

But this was Bolt's race, and these have once again been Bolt's Games.

A month ago, his form questionable and his hamstrings and back giving him serious problems, there was genuine doubt whether the 25-year-old could retain one Olympic title here in London, let alone two.

Bolt has made those misgivings seem laughable. He now has five Olympic gold medals, the most decorated Jamaican Olympian of all time, and with the 4x100m still to come can make it six before he heads home to the embrace of an ecstatic nation.

On a warm, still summer evening perfect for sprinting, Bolt had clowned around as he waited to be called to his blocks, as ever a study in easy relaxation despite the magnitude of the occasion.

He flirted with the girl looking after his kit and then gave a regal wave before taking his rivals apart from the moment the gun sounded.

While there was no new mark on Thursday evening, this was the joint fourth fastest 200m in history - a display to rank among the best the event Bolt calls his own has ever seen.

Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

183 comments

  • Jesse Owens won in an arena filled with racial hatred. Usin Bolt won in an arena united by the family of mankind. I'm proud to live in such a world and in such a country. Well done, Usain. Well done you and me.

  • Congrats to Bolt and the Jamaican team but not impressed that there was not more acclaim for Rudisha's gold and his world record.

    What was the BBC commentator doing interviewing the Jamaican sprinter during the Kenyan national anthem - that is disrespectful.

  • That was DISGUSTING. Bolt Blake and Weir were Acknowledging the National Anthem for The Kenyan Rudisha, But your Interviewer insisted on them continuing his interview. What is most important The BBC or the Athletes

  • Interviewing the Jamaicans while the Kenyan national anthem was playing was disrespectful. Awful.

  • Fabulous run by Bolt, but a shame that the BBC kept referring to David Rudisha as if he was some kind of support act to the 'main event', even after he'd broken the 800 metres world record.

  • The BBC should be embarrassed about how the interview was conducted. The interviewer showed no respect at all to Rudisha (he was even amazed that Bolt applauded him) and, after seeing that Weir was trying to be respectful towards the anthem and the other athletes, still grabbed him by the arm and got him to talk during the Kenyan anthem. Absolutely disgusting.

  • Regarding Warren Weir's interview, it was great to see all three Jamacan athletes turn to respect the playing of the Kenyan anthem for David Rudisha's gold medal. What a pity Phil Jones displayed such ignorance by grabbing Warren's arm and saying "I know they are playing the anthem but I need to talk to you". Total unaceptable behaviour.

  • What made the BBC insist on interviewing the Jamaicans even when the Kenyan anthem was playing? It will be nice to show some respect especially as it was for the fact that this was for the only world record to be broken so far in this Olympics. Not in order, I am not impressed. Bolt is great but Rudisha breaks the world records!

  • People call Bolt arrogant, and the BBC where going on and one about Bolt upstaging David Rodisha when they were the ones interrupting the Kenyan national anthem by trying to interview Bolt and Co, Bolt was trying to respect the anthem.. the BBC should be ashamed...

  • RE: Kenya National Anthem

    I must admit, I don't sit in silence every time a national anthem is played but seeing Bolt and Weir respectfully listening to the Kenyan anthem and then being dragged away by the BBC commentator was, in my humble opinon, pretty disappointing.

    You made an error of judgement BBC.

  • 'Bolt would please me more if he actually made an effort'

    If you had any slight idea of the level of effort it takes to compete at that level you might refrain from writing such nonsense.
    Well done Mr Bolt, you are truly an amazing athlete and good fun to go with it, will look forward to watching the relay and hope he wins another gold to add to his medals tally.

  • I accept someone will run to the moderators about what I am about to write...

    BUT

    Damn there are some wholly miserable, negative, jealous and outright nasty people on this planet.

    Fastest sprinter you ever got to see.... personality, entertainment and yet you want to suck the light right out of the sky.

    Humans... over-rated.

  • The performance of the Jamaicans was brilliant. Excellent result. My only issue is with the BBC interviewer who insisted on interviewing the 200m medal winners even though the Kenyan national anthem was playing and the 200m medallists were showing respect to the 800m medalists by watching the proceedings. I know there are tight schedules but showing respect for other medalists must take precedence

  • Bolt ran very fast in the race.

  • He won the 100m then the 200m in emphatic style, he is hardly going to stroll off and grab a coffee is he. What annoyed me more was the BBC grabbing him for an interview when he was showing his respect to the Kenyan's win during the Kenyan national anthem. Could the BBC not have waited ?

  • Comment number 99. hunk4hire

    Oh, dear. Please, keep your fatuous, intellectually lazy comments to yourself. Everything you've posted is nothing more than an attack on athletes with no intuitive logic, reasoning, or evidence to support any of it. Your gimmick is tedious and benign, so do yourself - and us - a favour and find another hobby.

    Sincerely,
    the internet.

  • The whole London Olympic Games have been a triumph; I cannot recall a more festive and exciting atmosphere at any sporting event in my life. Being a cynical old sod, I had my doubts that it would be a success in the current economic climate, but how wrong was I?! Well done BBC for capturing so many memorable events...............great to have something to smile about for once!

  • A stunning performance from a real sports star. I reckon he could have gone another 200m.

  • What a superstar. Top bloke, got time for all the fans, has fun before and after the race and is in no way arrogant or conceited. Roll on the relay.

  • What an articulate ambassador for his country!

Top Stories