Usain Bolt wins 200m to make Olympic athletics history
Usain Bolt became the first man to retain both Olympic sprint titles as he led home a gold and green Jamaica clean sweep in the 200m.
Bolt matched Michael Johnson's then world-record time from the Atlanta Games of 19.32 seconds as he held off training partner Yohan Blake in silver and Warren Weir in bronze.
Blake had beaten Bolt at the Jamaican trials, his last race over the distance before London, but the double 100m champion ran a brilliant bend from lane seven to lead by a metre coming into the straight.
Glancing to his left he was aware of Blake closing in a fraction at 150m, but held his form to cross the line with a finger to his lips.
"This is what I wanted and I got it. I'm very proud of myself," the 25-year-old told BBC Sport.
"After a rough season I came out here and did it. I thought the world record was possible. I guess I was fast but not fit enough.
"I could feel my back strain a little bit, so all I did was to keep my form. I'm very dedicated to my work and London meant so much to me."
Blake's 19.44 secs was a season's best, while 22-year-old Weir set a new personal best with 19.84 secs to complete the Jamaican party.
But this was Bolt's race, and these have once again been Bolt's Games.
A month ago, his form questionable and his hamstrings and back giving him serious problems, there was genuine doubt whether the 25-year-old could retain one Olympic title here in London, let alone two.
Bolt has made those misgivings seem laughable. He now has five Olympic gold medals, the most decorated Jamaican Olympian of all time, and with the 4x100m still to come can make it six before he heads home to the embrace of an ecstatic nation.
On a warm, still summer evening perfect for sprinting, Bolt had clowned around as he waited to be called to his blocks, as ever a study in easy relaxation despite the magnitude of the occasion.
He flirted with the girl looking after his kit and then gave a regal wave before taking his rivals apart from the moment the gun sounded.
While there was no new mark on Thursday evening, this was the joint fourth fastest 200m in history - a display to rank among the best the event Bolt calls his own has ever seen.
What was the BBC commentator doing interviewing the Jamaican sprinter during the Kenyan national anthem - that is disrespectful.
I must admit, I don't sit in silence every time a national anthem is played but seeing Bolt and Weir respectfully listening to the Kenyan anthem and then being dragged away by the BBC commentator was, in my humble opinon, pretty disappointing.
You made an error of judgement BBC.
If you had any slight idea of the level of effort it takes to compete at that level you might refrain from writing such nonsense.
Well done Mr Bolt, you are truly an amazing athlete and good fun to go with it, will look forward to watching the relay and hope he wins another gold to add to his medals tally.
Damn there are some wholly miserable, negative, jealous and outright nasty people on this planet.
Fastest sprinter you ever got to see.... personality, entertainment and yet you want to suck the light right out of the sky.
Humans... over-rated.
Oh, dear. Please, keep your fatuous, intellectually lazy comments to yourself. Everything you've posted is nothing more than an attack on athletes with no intuitive logic, reasoning, or evidence to support any of it. Your gimmick is tedious and benign, so do yourself - and us - a favour and find another hobby.
