Ulster women ready for Olympic cauldron

Ulster women Lisa Kearney, Chloe Magee, Sycerika McMahon and Melanie Nocher will begin their Olympic challenges over the weekend.

Belfast native Kearney's Games will be over by Saturday evening as she becomes the first ever Irish woman to compete in judo at an Olympics.

On Sunday, Donegal badminton star Magee will open her Olympic campaign while Portaferry's McMahon and Holywood woman Nocher will have their first swims in the Olympic pool.