Watch highlights of Roger Federer's Olympic third-round win over France's Julien Benneteau as he cruises to victory in just 58 minutes on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

The reigning Wimbledon champion wins 6-2 6-2 and the Swiss star will now play either Gilles Muller or Denis Istomin in the last 16.

Click here for a full replay of the match.

Available to UK users only.