Olympics tennis: Serena and Venus Williams win in singles

American sisters Serena and Venus Williams won their Olympic singles matches in straight sets at Wimbledon.

Serena beat Poland's Urszula Radwanska 6-2 6-3 to reach the last 16, while Venus beat Italy's French open finalist Sara Errani 6-3 6-1.

World number one Victoria Azarenka survived a mid-match blip to beat Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania winning 6-1 3-6 6-1 in the first round.

I was crazy nervous to start to play but I'm glad I went through the battle to really feel the competition… Victoria Azarenka on Twitter

In the men's singles, Roger Federer comfortably beat Julien Benneteau.

The world number one from Switzerland needed only 58 minutes to beat his French opponent 6-2 6-2.

Federer also secured a victory in the men's doubles alongside playing partner Stanislas Wawrinka, beating Kei Nishikori and Go Soeda of Japan, 6-7 (5) 6-4 6-4.

Venus Williams, who won gold at the Sydney Olympics in 2000, will now play Canada's Aleksandra Wozniak in the second round.

"I'm unseeded here and now I feel like I'm the number nine seed. Hopefully I'll beat another seed and become their number," she said.

"I fought so much to be here. I know there's a lot of people happy to be here, but I'm not only happy to be here I want to do something about it, too, and play well for my country."

Andy Roddick booked a second-round meeting with second seed Novak Djokovic after beating Slovakia's Martin Klizan 7-5 6-4.

"We're both comfortable with this venue so it will produce a good match," said former world number one Roddick of his match with Djokovic.

"For me, it's just an honour to be asked to play at the Olympics. I was happy when London got chosen. It's a place that I know well and I know how to play here. All things combined, it is a great opportunity for me."