Great Britain's Michael Jamieson breaks Kris Gilchrist's British 200m breaststroke record, set in Beijing 2008.

Jamieson's time of 2:08:98 puts him through to the semi-finals alongside training partner Andrew Willis, who beat current Olympic champion Kosuke Kitajima in his heat.

Watch full replay of men's 200m breakstroke heats here.

Available to UK users only.