Armstrong defends time trial title
American Kristin Armstrong defends her Olympic time trial crown with a storming ride through south west London.
Watch as Armstrong dominates, recording the quickest time through the two intermediate splits on her way to a time of 37 minutes 35 seconds over the 29km course.
Britain's Emma Pooley did not repeat her medal-winning display in Beijing as the 2008 silver medallist could manage only sixth.
Watch the full women's Olympic time trial session here
