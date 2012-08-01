American Kristin Armstrong defends her Olympic time trial crown with a storming ride through south west London.

Watch as Armstrong dominates, recording the quickest time through the two intermediate splits on her way to a time of 37 minutes 35 seconds over the 29km course.

Britain's Emma Pooley did not repeat her medal-winning display in Beijing as the 2008 silver medallist could manage only sixth.

Watch the full women's Olympic time trial session here

Available to UK users only.