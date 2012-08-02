Great Britain's lead-off man in the men's team sprint, Philip Hindes, crashes seconds after starting their heat.

Team GB officials rushed over to Hindes's aid and managed to solve the problem, which was reportedly with the bike's steering.

The GB men's sprint team, also featuring Beijing medallists Chris Hoy and Jason Kenny, were granted a restart and went on to beat their German rivals with a Olympic record time of 43.065 seconds.

Watch a full replay of the men and women's team sprint cycling here.

