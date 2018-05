The current Olympic champions USA beat New Zealand 2-0 in their quarter-final clash to make the last four.

Abby Wambach, who has scored in every match of the tournament, and Sydney Leroux found the target in a game the Americans dominated.

The US will now meet either Great Britain or Canada, whilst France, who beat Sweden 2-1, will face Brazil or Japan.

