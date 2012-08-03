Belfast boxer Michael Conlan wins opening Olympic bout

Media playback is not supported on this device Michael Conlan eases into the quarter-finals of the lightweight boxing division with a 19-8 win over Ghana's Duke Micah.

Belfast flyweight Michael Conlan won his opening bout at the Olympics to move within one fight of a medal.

The 21-year-old, who received a bye into the last 16, had a convincing 19-8 win over Ghana's Duke Micah to progress to Tuesday night's quarter-finals.

Conlan was waiting a week to make his Olympic debut but got off to a good start winning the opening round 5-2.

His superior movement and fast hands saw him move comfortably ahead, winning each of the remaining two rounds 7-3.

Conlan will now face Nordine Oubaali of France in the quarter-finals.

On the track, Cork runner Ciaran O'Lionnard ran a season's best time but failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the 1500m.

There was better luck for Kilkenny sprinter Joanne Cuddihy who qualified the semi-finals of the 400m as a fastest loser.