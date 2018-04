Andy Murray and Laura Robson are delighted to reach the mixed doubles final at the London 2012 Olympics after defeating the German pair of Sabine Lisicki and Christopher Kas.

The British pair won 6-1 6-7 (7-9) 10-7 and will play for a gold medal in Sundays' final.

Murray also has the chance to win gold in the men's singles final.

