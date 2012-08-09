The Great Britain team of Nigel Levine, Conrad Williams, Jack Green and Martyn Rooney qualify in second position behind Trinidad & Tobago to make Friday's final.

Both teams finished in 3:00:38 with Trinidad & Tobago recording a new national record. The South African team failed to finish when Ofentse Mogawane crashed out during the second leg as Oscar Pistorius waited for the baton.

Rooney ran the last leg for Great Britain but was disappointed with his finish: "I want to apologise to the guys for not winning it. Trinidad's guy was a sprinter and he dipped at the end. Tomorrow, we will come back and do better."

