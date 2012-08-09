Taylor wins Ireland's first gold

Ireland's Katie Taylor beats Russia's Sofya Ochigava in a thrilling final to win her country's first gold medal of London 2012.

Taylor was behind after two rounds but dominated the rest of the fight to take the Olympic title with a 10-8 victory.

Her win was met with a rapturous reaction from the thousands of Irish fans who packed into the ExCel to watch the historic moment.

Watch a full replay of the women's leightweight final on the BBC Sport Interactive player.

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories