Charlotte Dujardin describes her second gold medal of the London Olympics as "unbelievable".

Dujardin, who helped Britain win the team event at Greenwich Park earlier in the Games, claimed a second gold in the Individual Dressage event on Thursday.

The 27-year-old partnered Valegro to victory as the two performed to movie themes including The Great Escape and Live And Let Die.

Laura Bechtolsheimer added to the success with a bronze medal as Team GB claimed their first-ever individual Olympic dressage medals.