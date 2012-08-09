Medal delight for GB dressage duo

Charlotte Dujardin describes her second gold medal of the London Olympics as "unbelievable".

Dujardin, who helped Britain win the team event at Greenwich Park earlier in the Games, claimed a second gold in the Individual Dressage event on Thursday.

The 27-year-old partnered Valegro to victory as the two performed to movie themes including The Great Escape and Live And Let Die.

Laura Bechtolsheimer added to the success with a bronze medal as Team GB claimed their first-ever individual Olympic dressage medals.

