Javelin thrower Goldie Sayers tells BBC Radio Cambridgeshire that even though injury prevented her winning an Olympic medal in London, taking part was still "weirdly enjoyable".

Sayers tore a ligament in her elbow at Crystal Palace last month - the meeting where she produced a British-record throw of 66.17 metres.

Despite the injury, she still competed at London 2012 but failed to qualify for the final.

"This has been an amazing Games and I'm incredibly proud of the whole country and the organisation of the whole Olympics," she said.