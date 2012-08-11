Shanaze Reade eyes track cycling for 2016 Rio Olympics

Media playback is not supported on this device Reade tempted by track at Rio 2016

Great Britain's Shanaze Reade is contemplating a return to track cycling at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio after failing to win a BMX medal in London.

The 23-year-old, who crashed out of the 2008 BMX final in Beijing, finished sixth after a poor start on Friday.

Reade told the BBC that Victoria Pendleton's retirement "leaves the door open" for a track return.

"I'll definitely be in Rio, whether track or BMX or both," said Reade.

A three-time BMX world champion, Reade won two World Championship golds with Pendleton, claiming team sprint titles in 2007 and 2008. The duo also won silver in 2009.

In 2010, Jess Varnish took over from Reade in the team sprint, joining forces with Pendleton to win a World Championship silver medal in 2011.

They were tipped to win gold in London but were disqualified after making an illegal change-over in their semi-final victory over Ukraine.

Pendleton, 31, has now retired after finishing the Games with gold in the keirin and silver in the individual sprint,