Scots enjoy record Olympic success at London 2012

Scotland is celebrating a record haul of Olympic medals at the London Games.

The total stands at 13 with two days of competition remaining, with Mhairi Spence from Inverness tipped for success in Sunday's modern pentathlon.

Track cyclist Sir Chris Hoy contributed two of seven golds for Scotland, with Andy Murray winning the tennis singles.

Katherine Grainger and Heather Stanning won rowing events, while canoeist Tim Baillie and showjumper Scott Brash also landed golds.

Sir Chris's successes in the keirin and men's team sprint make the 36-year-old from Edinburgh Britain's most successful ever Olympian - with a total of six golds and one silver medal.

And Grainger was a hugely popular winner in the double sculls, having picked up three silver medals at previous Games.

Tennis star Murray was also awarded a London silver in the mixed doubles with partner Laura Robson.

Glasgow swimmer Michael Jamieson won a silver 200m breaststroke and David Florence also took silver in the slalom canoeing, while sailor Luke Patience from Rhu finished second in the 470 class.

Daniel Purvis was part of the men's team that came third in gymnastics and Laura Bartlett and Emily Maguire in the Great Britain squad that picked up bronze in the hockey.

The seven gold medals equals the number won by Scots in Stockholm 100 years ago but the overall tally makes it the best-ever performance.

And with Spence the current modern pentathlon world champion that could yet rise, while Lee McConnell and Eilidh Child may run in the 4 x 400m relay team on Saturday evening.

Mike Whittingham, director of high performance at the sportscotland Institute of Sport, said: "The performance of our athletes at the London Olympics has been truly phenomenal.

"It is clear that the Scottish athletes have punched above their weight at London 2012."

There was a record number of 55 Scots in Team GB and the 13 medals doubles the amount won in Beijing four years ago.

The spread of success is also greater, with nine sports yielding podium finishes compared to just three disciplines in 2008, when Sir Chris came back with three golds.

There were a few high-profile disappointments for Scotland in London, with Florence failing to make the final of the slalom canoe C1, before his silver in the C2.

Garioch swimmer Hannah Miley had medal hopes in the 400m individual medley but had to settle for fifth place in the final and experienced judo player Euan Burton crashed out after his first match.