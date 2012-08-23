Olympics hockey medallist Georgie Twigg targets Rio gold
Georgie Twigg has pledged to stick with hockey and is aiming to help Great Britain's women's team achieve further success at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
The 21-year-old midfielder was a key member of the Team GB side that won bronze at London 2012.
Twigg told BBC Radio Lincolnshire: "I do intend to carry on in hockey. Just think how far we could come by Rio.
"The opening and closing ceremonies were amazing and I feel so lucky to have been part of that [the Olympics]."
Lincoln-born Twigg, who made her Great Britain debut in 2010, recalled the moment she received her medal for women's hockey, saying it was difficult to take in.
"It was definitely a goosebump moment," she said. "To step up there and the crowd were roaring, you can't quite believe it.
"It was a very proud moment. They put the medal around your neck and it's surreal but you try to take it all in. I was welling up a bit."
The Clifton Ladies player says she is now struggling to adjust to post-Olympic life.
"It is bizarre not having such a structured day. For the past three weeks I have had everything planned out for me. I have always had my food cooked for me and things like that.
"Now, I am having to plan what I have to do with my days so it is getting back to reality.
"We talked about the next few weeks and not going onto a low. We have a couple of weeks off. We will see friends and family and, hopefully, get a bit of holiday. I am starting law school in London soon, so need to sort all that out."