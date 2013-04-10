Olympic bronze-medallist Beth Tweddle says she will make a decision on when she will retire from gymnastics later this year.

Tweddle admits she is still training but will not be taking part in this month's European Artistic Gymnastics Championships, however she has "belief" that Team GB can succeed without her.

The Briton reflects on her time since receiving her "life-changing" bronze medal at London 2012, including winning this year's reality television show Dancing on Ice.

Available to UK users only.