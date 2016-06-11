BBC Sport - Rio 2016: Tim Baillie and Etienne Stott win GB's first canoe slalom gold
GB crowd go 'potty' for canoe slalom gold
- From the section Olympics
BBC Sport continues the countdown to the 2016 Rio Olympic Games with the moment from London 2012 when Tim Baillie and Etienne Stott beat favourites Pavol and Peter Hochschorner to secure Great Britain's first canoe slalom gold, with compatriots David Florence and Richard Hounslow taking silver.
Watch full coverage of the 2016 Olympic Games across the BBC this summer.