Rio 2016: Zara Tindall misses out on Olympics selection

Zara Tindall won a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics

Reigning Olympic silver medallist Zara Tindall has missed out on a place in Great Britain's eventing team for the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

The Queen's grand-daughter became the first member of the Royal Family to win an Olympic medal at London 2012.

Tindall also won the Eventing World Championships in 2006 but has been left out of Team GB's eventing long list.

GB have named 10 athletes in the list and will make their final selection by 18 July.

Tindall achieved the Olympic qualification mark aboard High Kingdom last month at the Badminton Horse trials but has been left out of the Rio squad on selection grounds.

The 35-year-old was the BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2006 following her World Championship victory.