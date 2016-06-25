Rio 2016: Sir Bradley Wiggins says he may not retire after Rio Olympics

Media playback is not supported on this device Wiggins not ruling out competing after Rio

Sir Bradley Wiggins says he may continue to race on the track into 2017 having previously said he intended to retire after the Rio Olympics.

The 2012 Tour de France winner returned to the GB team pursuit squad two years ago with the aim of winning a last Olympic gold before ending his career.

"It's not 100% yet," Wiggins, 36, said.

"I have races I'm committed to until the end of the year and then I'll decide - it might be on a yearly basis after that."

And he told BBC Sport: "I'm enjoying it as much as ever now. My progression over the last 12 months in this discipline has been such a sharp rise."

Wiggins will take part in his fifth Olympic Games after being officially named among 26 Team GB cyclists to compete in Rio this summer.

In April 2015 he took part in his final road race at Paris-Roubaix before turning to concentrate on the team pursuit with the aim of track success in Brazil.

Wiggins began his career in track cycling and had said winning gold in Rio in the team pursuit would be "a nice way to end my career".

In February, he won World Championship silver in London and later indicated he would take part in further races until the end of the year, but now he could prolong his career into 2017 and beyond.

"At the moment I'm just focusing on these Olympics and I'm going to allow myself the time to keep that option open if I feel like continuing or not," he said.

In Rio, Wiggins could become Great Britain's most decorated Olympian of all time.

He is already joint-top medal winner alongside Sir Chris Hoy with seven Olympic medals, four of which are gold - albeit Hoy has six golds to his name.

But he says that milestone in itself is not an especially motivating factor.

"For me it's always about gold medals and five gold medals sounds a lot better than four," said Wiggins.

"They're the only ones I really ever think of. I don't really think of the haul or 'a bronze medal will do'. I want to win golds.

"It's no secret we want to win. We're in a really good place and everyone's excited about what we can do."

Sir Bradley Wiggins' track cycling record Seven Olympic medals Gold (4), silver (1), bronze (2) Ten World Championship medals Gold (6), silver (3), bronze (1) Three Commonwealth medals Silver (3)

In April, just three months before the start of the Olympics, British Cycling faced upheaval when their performance director Shane Sutton stepped down amid allegations of sexism and discrimination.

But Wiggins maintains the impact that level of negative attention and managerial change has had on Rio preparations has been negligible.

"We never saw Shane. Shane was in an office job. It never really had any impact on the endurance squad," said Wiggins.

"On a day-to-day basis he wasn't here in the track centre when training was going on so we didn't really have much contact with him.

"You lead quite a selfish existence in this set-up and you end up just focusing on your own selection and controlling your bike round the track at 60 kilometres per hour."