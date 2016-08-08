This site is optimised for modern web browsers, and does not fully support your browser

Rio 2016: Who are Team GB's medal winners?

The Rio Olympics have been Team GB's most successful overseas games. Of the 366 athletes who travelled to Brazil 130 won Olympic medals.

This page contains a profile of all the medallists - in team events all team members are included.

You can sort these by medal type, the sport and home nation.

Team GB came second overall in Rio, the full medal table is here.