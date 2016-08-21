Rio Olympics 2016: Team GB medal tracker as Rio 2016 total beats London 2012

Great Britain have set an Olympic record by winning 67 medals at the Rio 2016 Games, two more than they managed at London 2012.

Since the modern Olympic era began in 1896, no country has increased its medal tally at the summer Games immediately following the one it hosted.

Boxer Joe Joyce claimed Team GB's final medal of the Games with a silver in the super-heavyweight division.

Their stunning tally in Brazil meant GB smashed their pre-Games target of 48, which was set by UK Sport.

In January, UK Sport's performance director Simon Timson said the best medal tally GB could hope was 79 "if all stars align and things go perfectly".

They fell short of that total but still finished above China.

Find out who has won each medal for GB by visiting our ever-expanding Great British Facewall. The full medal table is here.