Sorry, your browser is not supported. Check out the BBC's Rio 2016 coverage here
Who is your Olympic body match?
Enter your details below to find your Rio 2016 body match from our database of more than 10,000 athletes taking part in the Games
First your height...
The shortest athlete in the database is Brazilian gymnast Flavia Saraiva at 1.33m (4ft 4in). The tallest athlete is Li Muhao, a Chinese basketball player who stands almost a metre taller at 2.18m (7ft 2in). The average height of athletes at the Games is 1.77m (5ft 10in).
0.0
0.0
Height
Each bar is 5cm (2 inches)
Then your weight...
Flavia Saraiva is also among the lightest athletes at Rio, weighing in at a tiny 31kg (5st 1lb). Romanian judo contestant Daniel Natea is more than five times heavier at 170kg (26st 11lb).The average athlete weighs 72kg (11st 5lb).
0.0
0.0
Weight
Each bar is 5kg (11lb)
Now your age
The youngest competitor at the Games, Nepalese swimmer Gaurika Singh, is just 13. The oldest is equestrian Julie Brougham from New Zealand, who is taking part in her first Olympics at the age of 62. The average age of participants is 26.
0
0
Age
Each bar is 1 year
Finally, your top three athlete matches are:
Match 1
-
- Unknown
- Sport: Unknown
- Unknown
- Height: Unknown
- Weight: Unknown
- Age: Unknown
Match 2
-
- Unknown
- Sport: Unknown
- Unknown
- Height: Unknown
- Weight: Unknown
- Age: Unknown
Match 3
-
- Unknown
- Sport: Unknown
- Unknown
- Height: Unknown
- Weight: Unknown
- Age: Unknown
How is your match made?
Over 10,500 athletes out of some 11,500 in the official Olympic Data Feed (ODF) have been used in this project. Some athletes were not included as all their height, weight and age data was not available. The data is sourced to the ODF and is correct as of Tuesday 9 August 2016.
A match between a reader and an athlete in the database is calculated using a mathematical technique called Euclidean distance.
It enables a distance between a user's details and those of the all athletes to be calculated. The athletes with the shortest distance to the user are then matched with the user's height and weight.
If more than three athletes have an identical distance to the user then a user's date of birth is used to break ties.
Credits
Produced by Nassos Stylianou, John Walton and Nathan Mercer. Data analysis by Ransome Mpini, design by Gerry Fletcher and development by Luke Ewer and Chris Ashton. Additional work by Liam Bolton, Phil Dawkes and Edwin Lowther.