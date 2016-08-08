How is your match made?

Over 10,500 athletes out of some 11,500 in the official Olympic Data Feed (ODF) have been used in this project. Some athletes were not included as all their height, weight and age data was not available. The data is sourced to the ODF and is correct as of Tuesday 9 August 2016.



A match between a reader and an athlete in the database is calculated using a mathematical technique called Euclidean distance.



It enables a distance between a user's details and those of the all athletes to be calculated. The athletes with the shortest distance to the user are then matched with the user's height and weight.



If more than three athletes have an identical distance to the user then a user's date of birth is used to break ties.

Credits

Produced by Nassos Stylianou, John Walton and Nathan Mercer. Data analysis by Ransome Mpini, design by Gerry Fletcher and development by Luke Ewer and Chris Ashton. Additional work by Liam Bolton, Phil Dawkes and Edwin Lowther.