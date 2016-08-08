Rio Olympics 2016: Great Britain to play Canada for rugby sevens bronze

Media playback is not supported on this device Rio 2016 Olympics: Team GB 7-25 New Zealand

Great Britain's women will play Canada for a bronze medal in the Olympic rugby sevens in Rio on Monday (22:30 BST).

The team missed out on a place in the final after a 25-7 semi-final defeat by New Zealand.

Canada, who lost 17-5 to Australia in the other semi, have already been beaten 22-0 by Britain in their final group game.

New Zealand meet Australia, who pipped them to this season's World Series, for gold at 23:00 BST on Monday.

New Zealand took an early lead through Portia Woodman's try, but Britain levelled through Alice Richardson with Katy McLean adding the conversion to put them ahead.

The Black Ferns regained the advantage almost instantly through Ruby Tui, before Britain were reduced to five players shortly before half-time when McLean and Amy Wilson-Hardy were sin-binned.

During their two-minute absence, Woodman added another try and Huriana Manuel then sealed a comfortable victory.

GB captain Emily Scarratt admitted the "better team won", adding she had no complaints about either yellow card.

"We weren't good enough in that game," she told BBC Sport. "We made too many mistakes and weren't clinical enough. We had a game plan and we needed to stick to that.

"Now we have to dust ourselves off because there is still a lot to play for.

"Losing games is often the biggest thing to stir you on. We'll use that disappointment to give ourselves a kick up the bum."

Analysis

Sir Clive Woodward, England's World Cup-winning coach, on BBC One:

"Great Britain have got to refocus now and make sure they take a bronze medal home. If they win bronze, then that is a great achievement.

"They are close to New Zealand and Australia but are not quite there yet. They have a good team but not world-class players - that is the difference.

"The skill level from the women's game is astonishing. But there was so much space after the two yellow cards. Once you've got five players you're never going to win the game."

