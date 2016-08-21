Rio Olympics 2016: China's women beat Serbia to win volleyball gold

China finished fifth in the women's volleyball at the Rio Olympics

China won their 26th gold at the Rio Olympics with a tight victory over Serbia in the women's volleyball final.

China lost the first set 25-19 but fought back in the second to level the game at 1-1.

Despite a Serbia fightback late in the fourth game, China stayed calm to register a 3-1 victory, with many players left in tears after the match.

The United States, who were silver medallists in 2012, won bronze after beating the Netherlands 3-1.

Inspired to try Volleyball? Find out how to get into volleyball with our special guide.

Subscribe to the BBC Sport newsletter to get our pick of news, features and video sent to your inbox.