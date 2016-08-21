Rio Olympics 2016: Denmark beat France to handball gold

Mikkel Hansen was the highest scorer in the gold medal match

Denmark beat 2008 and 2012 champions France to claim gold in the Olympic men's handball.

The Danes won 28-26 to earn their first handball medal at an Olympic Games and their second gold in Rio and 15th medal in total.

Denmark led 16-14 at the break and maintained their advantage in the second half with Mikkel Hansen scoring eight times in the match.

Earlier, Germany beat Poland 31-25 to win the bronze medal.

