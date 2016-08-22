Rio Olympics 2016: BBC achieves record television & digital audiences

Media playback is not supported on this device Great Britain's Olympic review

The BBC achieved a record television audience for an overseas Olympics as 45.24m people tuned in for Rio 2016.

A total of 11.1m people watched Jason Kenny win keirin cycling gold on BBC One, while BBC Two and BBC Four had their highest viewing figures of 2016.

BBC Sport's online coverage set new records, reaching 68.3m devices in the United Kingdom, and 102.3m globally.

The biggest single day for digital traffic was Sunday, 14 August - with 19m unique browsers across the world.

That date became known as 'Super Sunday' after Great Britain won five gold medals, making it the country's most successful day at an overseas Olympics.

Cyclist Mark Cavendish helped BBC Two reach a peak audience of 7.5m when he won silver in the omnium on Monday, 15 August, while BBC Four drew in a 2016 high of 3.4m viewers.

Britain were second in the medal table in Rio, with 27 gold medals, 23 silvers and 17 bronzes, as they finished behind only the United States.

Barbara Slater, the BBC director of sport, said: "We are delighted that so many people came to the BBC for our Olympics coverage and joined us in celebrating the extraordinary success of Team GB.

"We are incredibly proud to bring moments of national significance such as these magnificent Games to the widest possible audience."

A total of 29.3m global browsers have followed the Games in Rio via live pages on the BBC Sport website and app with streams, text updates, clips, medal tables, schedules and catch-up.

No fewer than 30.2m UK browsers have streamed the action on BBC iPlayer and on BBC Sport. The most popular streamed event was the men's singles tennis final, in which 1.9m browsers followed Britain's Andy Murray as he retained his Olympic title by beating Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina.

The total of 'unique browsers' is calculated by the number of devices - televisions, computers, mobile phones and so on - being used to view online coverage, which is why it was possible for the UK digital audience to total 68.3m, even though that is greater than the country's population.

Ben Gallop, BBC Sport's head of digital and radio, said: "With Team GB performing heroics, we wanted to deliver all the medal moments and breathtaking action to audiences wherever they were online - and in doing so we're delighted BBC Sport has cemented its position as the number one digital destination for sport."

Subscribe to the BBC Sport newsletter to get our pick of news, features and video sent to your inbox.