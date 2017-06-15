Tokyo 2020: Adam Peaty frustrated by 50m Olympic omission

Adam Peaty set a new 100m breaststroke world record at the Rio Olympics

Rio gold medallist Adam Peaty says the International Olympic Committee (IOC) made a mistake by not including three new 50m sprint events for Tokyo 2020.

The IOC said last week that men's 800m and women's 1500m freestyle races would be added to the swimming programme.

Peaty, who won 100m breaststroke gold at last summer's Olympics, was in favour of including 50m races in breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly.

"Sprints engage people more than distance events," he told BBC Sport.

"I don't like that there's another distance event and I don't think that's what's needed. I'm a bit disappointed."

Freestyle is the only discipline to have a 50m competition at the Olympics, with breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly contested over 100m and 200m only.

In previous Games, women could compete over 800m in freestyle, but not 1500m, with men contesting 1500m events, but not 800m races.

And Peaty agrees with those in the sport who have suggested that one of the two longer distances could have been dropped all together.

"Maybe they could have both just done a 1500m and then done away with the 800m," said the 50m world champion and world-record holder, who was speaking at the launch of his new Arena swimwear range.

"You can't please everyone and I know I'm a sprinter but they're the races I always remember growing up watching the Olympics."

'It's going to be a barrel of laughs'

Peaty was part of the British team that won gold in the 4x100m mixed medley relay at the 2015 World Championship

Swimming will be among five sports to have new mixed competitions - where men and women compete against each other - at Tokyo 2020.

Peaty helped guide the British team to gold and a world record as the 4x100m mixed medley relay event made its World Championship bow two years ago.

"It's going to be a huge barrel of laughs," said Peaty, who won Olympic silver as part of the men's 4x100m medley relay team at Rio 2016.

"I'm going to put as much focus into it as I do for my individuals because it isn't just an add-on event anymore."

After a final warm-up event in Rome next week, Peaty will next target the defence of his 50m and 100m breaststroke crowns at the 2017 World Aquatics Championships.

The event in Budapest, Hungary, runs from 23-30 July.