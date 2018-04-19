World Olympians Association launches new health study

Former rower Jean-Christophe Rolland is one of the first athletes to participate in the study

The largest global study into the long-term health issues of Olympians has been launched by the World Olympians Association.

More than 10,000 athletes, who no longer compete at Olympic level, are being targeted for the project.

The study is being led by British ex-short track speed skater Dr Debbie Palmer and will focus on the risks associated with elite-level sport.

Palmer hopes it will "increase the body of knowledge" in the subject area.

World Rowing president Jean-Christophe Rolland - an Olympic champion in 2000 - and International Ski Federation secretary general Sarah Lewis - a former Alpine skier - are the first two athletes to complete the study.

"Elite athletes are known to be exposed to high impact training and competition loads, leading to increased physiological demands that can be associated with a heightened risk of injury," said Palmer, who competed in the 1992, 1994 and 2002 Winter Olympics.

"This study seeks to better understand what those risks are and how they can be mitigated.

"By encouraging as many Olympians as possible to participate, we will build a better picture of post-retirement life for those who have competed at the highest levels of sport."