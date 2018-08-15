Beijing 2008: A look at the Olympic venues a decade on

Beijing 2008 was estimated to have cost in excess of £20bn

Ten years ago, the Beijing Olympics was reaching its sweet spot.

On 13 August, Michael Phelps had become the greatest Olympian of all time, winning his 10th and 11th golds to surpass the greats of history.

On 16 August, Usain Bolt torched the 100m field to set a new world record and announce himself as a superstar.

It was Games that Chris Hoy, Rebecca Adlington and Bradley Wiggins all picked up multiple gold medals.

Now, a decade on, the memories remain but some of the venues are decaying.

Great Britain's Shanaze Reade was one of the favourites for BMX gold, but clipped the wheel of eventual champion Anne-Caroline Chausson in the final and failed to finish

Always intended to be a temporary venue, the Laoshan track is now overgrown with tree and weeds

Some locals have started growing vegetables near the finish line

The beach volleyball venue was part of the sport's World Tour after the Olympics...

...now however its stands decay while grass emerges from beneath the stands

A banner from the Games is still visible under the grandstands

Cooling mist fans to help spectators in the heat of the Chinese summer are stored out of sight

The whitewater venue in its 2008 pomp...

...in 2018 lacks even water

A statue of Beibei, one of the five Olympic mascots, lies abandoned behind a never-completed shopping mall

However the two most recognisable venues of the Games are in better condition.

The Bird's Nest Stadium marked the 10th anniversary of the Games with a special light show.

While the Water Cube, a few hundred metres away, has been earmarked as the curling venue when the Winter Games come to Beijing in 2022.