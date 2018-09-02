Olympics: Talks to be held over unified Korea team at 2020 Tokyo Games

The unified Korean 500m women's dragon boating team claimed a gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games

International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach plans talks with North and South Korea about them marching and competing together at the 2020 Games.

Bach, speaking at the Asian Games in Indonesia, said such instances were becoming "natural and normal".

North and South Korea paraded and competed together in certain events at the Asian Games.

They also fielded a combined women's ice hockey team at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

"We will speak with South Korea and North Korea about what can be done together on the occasion of the Games - a joint march - maybe a joint team, a joint relay or whatever," said Bach.

Bach added that he expected to begin discussions in October or November.

At the Asian Games, North and South Korea formed unified teams in rowing, canoeing and women's basketball.

The 2020 Olympics will take place in the Japanese capital Tokyo.