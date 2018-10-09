Youth Olympic Games 2018: Jack Whitaker emulates father with show jumping silver

Jack Whitaker won a Youth Olympic silver medal on his 17th birthday

British show jumper Jack Whitaker emulated his father by claiming a Youth Olympic Games silver medal, 34 years after Michael Whitaker achieved the same feat at the Los Angeles Olympics.

Whitaker was competing in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on his 17th birthday.

He helped the European team to second in the mixed international show jumping competition to become Great Britain's first medallist at the 2018 Games.

"It means the world," the teenager told BBC Sport.

"My dad went to many Olympics and hopefully this is continuing the legacy."

Whitaker phoned his father, whose Olympic medal came in the 1984 team jumping competition, moments after the result was confirmed.

"He likes to know what was happening and he is the boss, he never says much but said 'good, very well done'," he added.

On Tuesday, Europe and North America were level on scores after two days of competition and needed a jump-off to decide the winner.

North America went on to win, with Africa taking bronze behind Europe.

Whitaker will return for the individual competition on Friday and Saturday.