Youth Olympics Games 2018: Ivan Hope Price wins GB's first gold

Hope Price proudly displays his gold in Buenos Aires

Great Britain secured their first gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires as Ivan Hope Price won the flyweight boxing title.

The 18-year-old Leeds boxer stopped Thailand's Sarawut Sukthet in the opening round.

There was bronze for British duo Sean Flynn (Edinburgh) and Harry Birchill (Devon) in the cycling combined event.

Earlier in the week, Finn Hawkins won windsurfing bronze and Amelie Morgan all-around gymnastics silver.