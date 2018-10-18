Youth Olympic Games 2018: Caroline Dubois and Karol Itauma win boxing golds

From the section

Youth Olympics: Caroline Sara Dubois of Great Britain wins boxing gold

Great Britain ended the Youth Olympic Games with three gold medals after Caroline Dubois and Karol Itauma both won boxing titles on the final day in Buenos Aires.

Dubois, 17, claimed the lightweight title by beating Thailand's Porntip Buapa and is now unbeaten in 35 fights.

Itauma, 17, beat Ruslan Kolesnikov of Russia in the light-heavyweight final.

All three of Team GB's gold medals were in boxing, with Ivan Hope Price having won the flyweight title on Wednesday.

Britain had never won a boxing gold medal at the Youth Olympics until this year's Games.

Team GB claimed 15 medals in total in Argentina, with three of those coming in mixed international team events.

World junior champion Dubois is the sister of promising British heavyweight Daniel, who turned professional instead of targeting the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Aged nine, she pretended to be a boy named Colin in order to train in a gym in West London.

Team GB medallists

Boxing: Caroline Dubois (gold), Karol Itauma (gold), Ivan Hope Price (gold), Hassan Azim (bronze)

Combined cycling: Harry Birchill and Sean Flynn (bronze)

Gymnastics: Amelie Morgan (two silver, one bronze), Andrew Stamp (silver)

Karate: Lauren Salisbury (bronze)

Windsurfing: Finn Hawkins (bronze)

Mixed international teams

Equestrian: Jack Whitaker (bronze)

Gymnastics: Jessica Clarke (silver), Adam Tobin (bronze)