Esports: International Olympic Committee says further study needed over Olympic bid

It is too early to discuss including esports as a medal event at future Olympic Games, says the International Olympic Committee.

The IOC said "competitive gaming entails physical activity which can be compared to that required in more traditional sports".

However, it said further study is needed before using the word "sport" to describe esports and egames.

IOC officials met in Lausanne to debate the "future of the Olympic movement".

In April, organisers of the 2024 Paris Olympics said they were "deep in talks" about including esports as a demonstration sport at the Games.

In September, IOC president Thomas Bach said "some egames are not compatible with the Olympic values".

Esports will be a medal event at the 2022 Asian Games - a traditional sporting event - while the Premier League, Uefa and Formula 1 are among the sporting organisations who have launched their own esports leagues.

By 2020, it is predicted that esports will generate £1bn in global revenue.