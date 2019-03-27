Olympic Games: Breakdancing moves step closer to Paris 2024 inclusion

Russia's Sergei Chernyshev, competing under the nickname Bumblebee, won breaking gold at the 2018 Youth Olympics

Breakdancing has moved a step closer to being part of the Paris 2024 Olympics after its inclusion was recommended by the International Olympic Committee's Executive Board.

Along with surfing, climbing and skateboarding, 'breaking' was proposed by Paris organisers in February.

A final decision on the sports' inclusion will be made in late 2020.

IOC president Thomas Bach said they would make the Olympics "more gender-balanced, younger and more urban".

He added they would also "offer the opportunity to connect with the young generation".

In 2018, breaking debuted at the Youth Olympic Games though there was no British representation.

All four sports will be presented at the IOC's session in Lausanne, Switzerland, in June for provisional inclusion, before a final decision is made in December 2020.

Surfing, climbing and skateboarding will make their Olympic debuts at the Tokyo 2020 Games.