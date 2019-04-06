Bouldering World Cup: Britain's Shauna Coxsey wins bronze in Switzerland
Britain's Shauna Coxsey has won bronze at the first Bouldering World Cup of the season in Meiringen, Switzerland.
The 26-year-old - a two-time overall World Cup champion - finished third behind Slovenia's Janja Garnbret, who won gold, with Japan's Akiyo Noguchi taking silver.
Coxsey's medal came on her World Cup comeback from a finger tendon injury, which saw her miss last season.
The next World Cup of the season takes place in Moscow from 12-14 April.
Sport climbing - which includes bouldering - will make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.