Andy Anson named new chief executive of British Olympic Association

Andy Anson (right) was the chief executive of the company behind England's bid to host the 2018 World Cup

The British Olympic Association has appointed Andy Anson as its new chief executive, replacing Bill Sweeney.

Anson, 54, previously served as chief executive of Goals Soccer Centres and was the chief executive of England 2018, the company behind the English FA's bid to host the 2018 World Cup.

Sweeney became chief executive of the Rugby Football Union in February.

"The BOA is an organisation close to my heart," said Anson, whose start date has yet to be agreed.

"With Tokyo 2020 on the horizon I believe the BOA and Team GB has an exciting future ahead and I am delighted to be asked to lead a team of talented and dedicated professionals to ensure we give the athletes and sports every chance to succeed on sport's biggest stage."

Anson has also previously worked for Manchester United and the Association of Tennis Professionals, and was an unpaid independent non-executive director of the BOA from 2011.

"Andy is a very high-grade individual who has a unique combination of sports experience and commercial expertise," said BOA chairman Sir Hugh Robertson.