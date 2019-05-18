Ben Raemers: Tributes paid to British skateboarder found dead at 28

A fundraising page has raised over £11,000 in two days

Tributes have been paid to British professional skateboarder Ben Raemers, who was found dead last weekend, aged 28.

He was described by team-mate Louie Barletta as a "naive puppy dog, running around happily exploring the world".

"He had this aura about him and he left an impact on every single person he met," Barletta added.

A JustGiving page to raise funds to install a bench at his local skatepark has raised £11,838 in two days.

"Every day was an adventure. Every experience, no matter what it was, was the best thing he had ever done," fellow Enjoi skateboarder Barletta added.

"He wasn't just a team-mate. He wasn't just a friend… he was family."

Raemers also shared how-to videos with aspiring skateboarders on the RIDE Channel on YouTube.

The fundraising page, which had an initial target of £1,500, described the skateboarder as a "kind-hearted, pleasant chap who would take the time of day to hear you out and raise the sprits of anyone he was with, whether you'd known him for years or minutes".

It added: "You'd be hard pressed to find a better role model, friend, brother or son."

Additional funds will be shared between Raemers' family and a suitable charity.