Sky Brown seeded for skateboarding World Championships in China

'I can do anything': Meet Sky Brown, the 10-year-old skateboarding sensation

Ten-year-old Olympic skateboard hopeful Sky Brown will enter July's ISO World Championships at the quarter-final stage after being seeded for the event.

Brown, who broke her arm in a skating accident this month, is aiming to become Britain's youngest summer Olympian at next year's Tokyo Games.

The event in China will count towards Olympic qualification points, with Brown ranked 12th and currently in position to be one of 20 qualifiers.

It will run from 14-19 July in Nanjing.

"I want to be the youngest one out there and show the girls it doesn't matter how big you are or how small you are. You can do anything," said Brown.