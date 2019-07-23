Artur Taymazov stripped of London 2012 gold for doping offence

Taymazov has now lost two of his three Olympic titles at 120kg

Uzbek freestyle wrestler Artur Taymazov has become the 60th athlete and eighth gold medallist disqualified from London 2012 after a doping sample re-test.

Taymazov lost his 2008 Olympic gold in 2016 after a positive test for an oral steroid in the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) reanalysis programme.

Now a politician in Russia, his only remaining gold is from Athens 2004.

There were nine positive tests before and during London 2012 but after re-tests 24 medallists have been caught.

The statute of limitations on doping offences was extended from eight to 10 years in 2015, but that cannot be backdated so the IOC has until next summer to announce any more positives from London 2012.

"The IOC has been storing samples from the Olympic Games since Athens 2004 and has re-analysed them systematically," the governing body said after one of Taymazov's samples from London 2012 resulted in a positive test for oral steroid turinabol.

"The fight against doping is a top priority for the IOC, which has established a zero-tolerance policy to combat cheating and to make anyone responsible for using or providing doping products accountable."