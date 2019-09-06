Jay Quinn: Surfing for GB - via the back of a van, New Zealand and a Welsh mother

Media playback is not supported on this device Olympic dream fires Jay Quinn's bid to surf into history

Jay Quinn was living from the back of his van in 2016 when the International Olympic Committee announced surfing would be included at the 2020 Olympics.

He had given up on his professional surfing career and was travelling around Europe.

Now, aged 36, the New Zealander is well-placed to become Team GB's first surfer at the Olympics - thanks to a rekindled enthusiasm and his Welsh-born mother.

Quinn has claimed back-to-back Welsh, British and European titles and travels to Miyazaki, Japan, to compete in the International Surfing Association World Games from 7-15 September.

A good finish among the top Europeans will see him secure Olympic qualification.

"The Olympic dream never crossed my mind a few years ago when it was confirmed," said Quinn, who started surfing aged nine and now lives in Cornwall.

"My first thought was that there might be an opportunity to coach, but through competing in the Welsh, British and Europeans I've re-found that form and desire.

"Now I'm in Team GB and heading to Japan with a good chance I'll lock down a spot for the Olympics which blows my mind because it wasn't on the radar three years ago."

New Zealand surfing royalty

Born and raised in Gisborne, a top surfing spot on the east coast of New Zealand's north island, Quinn qualifies for Britain through his mother Pip, originally from the south Wales seaside resort of Barry.

His was a surfing family with father, Gary, the president of Surfing New Zealand, and Pip founding 'Women in Waves Surf Camps', which became a major organisation.

Both elder brother Maz and sister Holly became New Zealand champions, claiming eight national titles between them.

"My family were embedded in the surfing community in New Zealand, so it was always going to be the case that I'd go into surfing.

"By 10 I was really into it and by 12 I'd won my first national title and everything rolled on from there and once you get a taste for it you never let it go," Quinn said.

He won national titles at every age grade before riding into the history books at 17 by becoming the first New Zealander to claim a world surfing title when he won the under-18 final at the World Junior Championships.

"That was a big moment for me and made me realise I could go on and make a career from surfing.

The following 18 years were spent in Australia surfing professionally and competing worldwide in the World Qualifying Series.

However, after turning 30, he grew tired of all the travelling and headed to Europe with a few possessions and a surfboard to catch waves for fun.

Rediscovering a love for surfing in Cornwall

But his competitive surfing career was far from over.

By December 2016 Quinn's European travels had brought him to Newquay in Cornwall - the home of British surfing and, almost unwittingly, he embraced the opportunity to represent the land of his mother in Japan.

"The opportunity arose to compete for Wales, which sparked my interest in competing again and I rediscovered the love for surfing," he said.

"I've managed to pick up two Welsh, two British and two European titles in my short time here so it has been really successful.

"On top of that I've met my partner and we've had a family.

"Without her I probably wouldn't have what I've got so the success has come on all levels I suppose since moving to Cornwall."

Olympic dream comes at a cost

Because British Surfing does not receive full lottery funding Quinn has been holding down a full-time job in construction while trying to raise funds to travel to competitions.

"It's been difficult trying to run a family home and work and compete and travel in a sport that's mostly self-funded," he added.

"There has been some funding from what's called the aspiration fund which is paying for the flights and accommodation in Japan.

"But that's not covering the travel to qualifying events and missing work, so I have a fundraising page but it's been very difficult."

Despite the financial pressures, Quinn firmly believes he can compete with the world's best and secure a surfing medal for Team GB next year.

"I really do feel quite confident I'll go and lock down my place in the Olympics," said Quinn.

"Surfers have always sat back and watched the Olympics but now there's a whole new frame of mind and a whole new way of thinking and, yes, I want to be standing on the podium."