Olympic Poster Stars: Who will shine in Tokyo 2020?

From the section

From left to right: Olympic hopefuls Caeleb Dressel, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Miho Nonaka, Katinka Hosszu, and Bajrang Punia

BBC Sport's Olympic Poster Stars series picks out five athletes aiming to become global stars at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

As Olympic hopefuls prepare for the biggest event in sport, we speak to swimmers Caeleb Dressel and Katinka Hosszu, sport climber Miho Nonaka, wrestler Bajrang Punia and middle-distance runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

We discover their hopes and expectations for Tokyo, plus explore their inspiring stories from childhood and why they took up their chosen sport.

Caeleb Dressel - USA

Media playback is not supported on this device Olympic poster stars: Caeleb Dressel

Miho Nonaka - Japan

Media playback is not supported on this device Olympic Poster Stars: Miho Nonaka

Bajrang Punia - India

Media playback is not supported on this device Olympic Poster Stars: Bajrang Punia

Katinka Hosszu - Hungary

Media playback is not supported on this device Olympic Poster Stars: Katinka Hosszu

Jakob Ingebrigtsen - Norway