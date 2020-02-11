Tokyo 2020: Great Britain and Northern Ireland's Olympic team

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will begin on 24 July when the Olympic flame is lit.
More than 350 athletes are set to represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland as they aim to emulate the success of 2016 where 67 medals were won, including 27 golds.
Below are the confirmed names on the plane to Japan, with further team announcements in the coming months.
Canoe slalom
|Team GB athletes confirmed
|Name
|Date of birth
|Events
|More on the canoe slalom squad
|Adam Burgess
|17 July 1992
|Men's C1
|Bradley Forbes-Cryans
|25 March 1995
|Men's K1
|Mallory Franklin
|19 June 1994
|Women's C1
|Kimberley Woods
|8 September 1995
|Women's K1
Canoe sprint
|Team GB athletes confirmed
|Name
|Date of birth
|Events
|More on the canoe sprint squad
|Liam Heath
|17 August 1984
|Men's K1 200m
Climbing
|Team GB athletes confirmed
|Name
|Date of birth
|Events
|More on the climbing squad
|Shauna Coxsey
|27 January 1993
|Climbing
Sailing
|Team GB athletes confirmed
|Name
|Date of birth
|Event
|More on the sailing squad
|Giles Scott
|23 June 1987
|Finn
|Alison Young
|29 May 1987
|Laser radial
|Hannah Mills
|29 February 1988
|470
|Eilidh McIntyre
|4 June 1994
|470
|Luke Patience
|4 August 1986
|470
|Chris Grube
|22 January 1985
|470
|Emma Wilson
|7 April 1999
|Women's RS:X (Windsurfing)
|Tom Squires
|3 August 1993
|Men's RS:X (Windsurfing)
|Charlotte Dobson
|5 May 1986
|49erFX
|Saskia Tidey
|11 June 1993
|49erFX
|Dylan Fletcher
|3 April 1988
|49er
|Stuart Bithell
|28 August 1986
|49er
|Anna Burnet
|27 September 1992
|Nacra 17
|John Gimson
|11 March 1983
|Nacra 17