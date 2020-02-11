Tokyo 2020: Great Britain and Northern Ireland's Olympic team

Liam Heath, Adam Burgess, Bradley Forbes-Cryans, Kimberley Woods and Mallory Franklin pose for a photo during the Team GB Tokyo announcement of Canoeing Team for Team GB
Liam Heath, Adam Burgess, Bradley Forbes-Cryans, Kimberley Woods and Mallory Franklin will represent Team GB in canoeing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will begin on 24 July when the Olympic flame is lit.

More than 350 athletes are set to represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland as they aim to emulate the success of 2016 where 67 medals were won, including 27 golds.

Below are the confirmed names on the plane to Japan, with further team announcements in the coming months.

Canoe slalom

Team GB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthEvents
More on the canoe slalom squad
Adam Burgess17 July 1992Men's C1
Bradley Forbes-Cryans25 March 1995Men's K1
Mallory Franklin19 June 1994Women's C1
Kimberley Woods8 September 1995Women's K1

Canoe sprint

Team GB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthEvents
More on the canoe sprint squad
Liam Heath17 August 1984Men's K1 200m

Climbing

Team GB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthEvents
More on the climbing squad
Shauna Coxsey27 January 1993Climbing

Sailing

Team GB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthEvent
More on the sailing squad
Giles Scott23 June 1987Finn
Alison Young29 May 1987Laser radial
Hannah Mills29 February 1988470
Eilidh McIntyre4 June 1994470
Luke Patience4 August 1986470
Chris Grube22 January 1985470
Emma Wilson7 April 1999Women's RS:X (Windsurfing)
Tom Squires3 August 1993Men's RS:X (Windsurfing)
Charlotte Dobson5 May 198649erFX
Saskia Tidey11 June 199349erFX
Dylan Fletcher3 April 198849er
Stuart Bithell28 August 1986 49er
Anna Burnet27 September 1992Nacra 17
John Gimson11 March 1983Nacra 17

