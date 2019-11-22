Dillian Whyte: Promoter Eddie Hearn expects ring return despite UK Anti-Doping case

Whyte was informed of his adverse test three days before facing Oscar Rivas in July

It "would be ridiculous" for Dillian Whyte to halt his career despite returning an adverse doping test in July, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Briton Whyte, 31, is "really likely" to fight on 7 December according to Hearn.

Whyte was cleared to fight Oscar Rivas in July despite his failed test and Hearn has urged UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) to clarify its findings more quickly.

"He is not suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) or Ukad and he has a career," Hearn said.

Asked by BBC Sport if Whyte will feature on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's bout with Andy Ruiz Jr on 7 December, Hearn told BBC Sport: "I think it's really likely.

"He needs to fight. This is his career, his livelihood, his job and what he does.

"We are still waiting for Ukad to give their official synopsis of the event but he's had his hearing, he is cleared to fight. It would be ridiculous of him to wait while there is no reason for him to wait."

'These processes are taking too long'

Promoter Eddie Hearn expects Whyte to fight in a 10-round contest on 7 December

Whyte passed all tests with the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (Vada) in the build-up and aftermath of his bout with Colombia's Rivas, but gave an adverse test with UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) in the run-up to his win on 20 July.

He was notified of the test result on 17 July but was cleared to fight by an independent panel on the day of the bout.

The BBBofC allows Ukad to handle its anti-doping procedures and have confirmed Whyte is not suspended, while Ukad have so far declined to comment on the case.

Earlier this week Ukad suspended American fighter Ryan Martin for four years over a failed drugs test after a bout against Scotland's Josh Taylor more than a year ago.

Asked by BBC Sport boxing correspondent Mike Costello if Hearn was "putting the ball back in Ukad's court" by letting Whyte fight, Hearn replied: "What you have just said I have never thought of but I think it is quite smart. It would help as we don't want to continually ask questions.

"It's not a game. It's not about chess moves. We went through the correct process. We had a hearing with the National Anti-Doping Panel and they cleared Dillian Whyte to box.

"If you have a problem with that show me another decision but make sure it's the right one.

"We can't wait, wait, wait. We saw Ryan Martin banned for a fight that took place last November. These processes are taking too long. Whyte had his hearing and been cleared. If you have something to say, let's hear it but in the meantime let Dillian continue his career."