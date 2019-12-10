Tokyo 2020: Sky Brown, 11, perfecting new move for Olympics

Media playback is not supported on this device Skateboarder Sky Brown, 11, wins World Championships medal

Eleven-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown is hoping to perfect a new move in her bid to become the youngest-ever British Olympian at Tokyo 2020.

Brown says she is practising a 'backside 540', which involves spinning one-and-a-half times towards your toes.

She all but guaranteed herself Olympic qualification with a bronze in September's Park World Skateboarding Championships in Brazil.

"I have a lot of tricks I'm working on," Brown told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I can do a 'frontside 540' [spinning towards the heels], but I'm trying to learn backside."

The World Championships medal means Brown will be seeded for next season's Olympic qualifying events, so if she takes part and remains injury free she will essentially qualify for Tokyo.

And although she is practising new tricks, Brown - who is also a talented surfer - is not letting Olympics preparations dominate her days.

"It doesn't take up much of my life," explained Brown, who was nominated for BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year.

"I usually skate when the waves are bad. I skate most evenings. It [surfing and skating] is like ramen and ice cream - if you get too much ramen you want ice cream."

'I can do anything': Meet Sky Brown, the 10-year-old skateboarding sensation

Brown does not have a coach, but skates with her dad, who she says suggests things for her to try when working on new tricks.

Despite her world-class boarding skills Brown admits she does have weaknesses - citing brushing her teeth and tidying her room as two of them.

And she would be excited to show off those skills on the world stage when skateboarding makes its Olympics debut in July.

"It's going to be really cool," she said. "You can show what skateboarding is and how creative you can be.

"A lot of people are going to watch it and I get to show that if this little girl can do it, you can do it too."