Lausanne 2020: Kirsty Muir named in 28-strong Team GB Winter Youth Olympic squad

Kirsty Muir has been described as a "one in a generation athlete"

Freestyle skiing world junior medallist Kirsty Muir is among a 28-strong Great Britain squad who will compete at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics.

The 15-year-old, who won slopestyle silver and big air bronze at this year's World Juniors, will contest both events plus halfpipe in Lausanne, Switzerland.

"I'm so happy to be selected to represent Team GB," said Muir.

The third edition of the Winter Youth Olympics run from 9-22 January.

The competition sees 14-18-year-olds compete across 16 sporting disciplines, with British athletes due to contest 11.

It is the biggest squad named by the British Olympic Association after 16 were chosen for Lillhammer 2016 and 24 for the inaugural Games, Innsbruck 2012.

Bobsledder Mica McNeill won silver for Team GB at Innsbruck 2012, before competing for Britain at the senior Winter Olympics in PyeongChang last year where she placed eighth.

American freestyle snowboarder Chloe Kim won two gold medals at the last Winter Youth Olympics in Lillehammer and then claimed the senior Olympic halfpipe title last year.

Among the Britons selected for the 2020 edition is Mani Cooper, who will become the first British athlete to compete in the new women's nordic combined event, which makes its senior debut at Beijing 2022.

Fifteen-year-old Sam Bolton will become the first British ski jumper to compete in an Olympic event since Glynn Pedersen at Salt Lake 2002.

Seven athletes will compete in the new 3v3 ice hockey competition, where they will line-up with players from other countries in what is a mixed-nation event.

"We have seen athletes from both summer and winter sports going on to compete at a senior Games and the athletes in Lausanne will, I am sure, grasp this opportunity to show everyone what they are capable of," said Team GB chef de mission Georgie Harland.

Team GB squad

Alpine skiing: Jack Cunningham (age 17), Daisi Daniels (17), Sophie Foster (16), Robert Holmes (17)

Biathlon: Shawna Pendry (17)

Bobsleigh: Charlotte Longden (17), William Scammell (17)

Cross country skiing: Molly Jefferies (16), James Slimon (17)

Curling: Ross Craik (15), Hannah Farries (16), Robyn Mitchell (16), Jamie Rankin (16)

Freestyle skiing: Scott Johns (16), Jasper Klein (17), Kirsty Muir (15)

Ice hockey: Mirren Foy (15), Carter Hamill (15), Evan Nauth (15), Amy Robery (15), Abby Rowbotham (14), Mackenzie Stewart (15), Jessie Taylor (15)

Nordic combined: Mani Cooper (16)

Short track speed skating: Matthew Gardner (17), Olivia Weedon (17)

Ski jumping: Sam Bolton (17)

Speed skating: Theo Collins (16)